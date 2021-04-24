Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Lifted to B at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Equifax (NYSE:EFX) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on EFX. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Equifax from $184.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Equifax in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Equifax from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $189.96.

Get Equifax alerts:

EFX stock opened at $229.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.99, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $180.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Equifax has a 12-month low of $129.39 and a 12-month high of $231.16.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.45. Equifax had a return on equity of 29.20% and a net margin of 11.29%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. Equifax’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Equifax will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Equifax’s payout ratio is 27.76%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Equifax by 90.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,174,000 after acquiring an additional 24,756 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Equifax by 135.2% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,854 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 3,365 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Equifax in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,243,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Equifax by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,433 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,578,000 after buying an additional 2,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax during the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

Featured Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.