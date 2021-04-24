Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Sands China Ltd.’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SCHYY)

Sands China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for Sands China in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Lee expects that the company will earn ($0.10) per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sands China’s FY2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.00 EPS.
Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SCHYY. Zacks Investment Research raised Sands China from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sands China from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th.
About Sands China
Sands China Ltd., an investment holding company, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts and casinos in Macao. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao-Resort-Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central resort, The Parisian Macao resort, The Plaza Macao, and Sands Macao casino; the Cotai Expo, an convention and exhibition hall; and the Cotai Arena, an entertainment venue, as well as Cotai Water Jet ferry for leisure and business travelers.
