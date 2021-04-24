Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Sands China Ltd.’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SCHYY)

Sands China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for Sands China in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Lee expects that the company will earn ($0.10) per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sands China’s FY2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SCHYY. Zacks Investment Research raised Sands China from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sands China from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

SCHYY stock opened at $47.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.55. Sands China has a 52-week low of $34.79 and a 52-week high of $52.11.

About Sands China

Sands China Ltd., an investment holding company, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts and casinos in Macao. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao-Resort-Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central resort, The Parisian Macao resort, The Plaza Macao, and Sands Macao casino; the Cotai Expo, an convention and exhibition hall; and the Cotai Arena, an entertainment venue, as well as Cotai Water Jet ferry for leisure and business travelers.

