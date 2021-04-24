Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (TSE:LIF)

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (TSE:LIF) – Equities researchers at Raymond James raised their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.55 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.50. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.31 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.27 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C$1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.15 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$54.40 million for the quarter.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Eight Capital lifted their target price on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$41.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. TD Securities raised their target price on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$41.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$39.57.

Shares of LIF stock opened at C$40.33 on Thursday. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a fifty-two week low of C$18.53 and a fifty-two week high of C$40.76. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$38.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$32.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.92%. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s payout ratio is currently 71.83%.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Company Profile

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, owns a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that operates an iron mine at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. IOC produces seaborne iron ore pellets; and produces and processes iron ore concentrate and pellets.

