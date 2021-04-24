Equities Analysts Set Expectations for NVR, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:NVR)

NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp dropped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of NVR in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 21st. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener now forecasts that the construction company will earn $61.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $63.00. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $5,450.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on NVR in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $5,000.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on NVR in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5,068.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $5,290.00 price target on shares of NVR in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. NVR currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5,273.20.

NVR stock opened at $4,862.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4,711.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $4,374.69. NVR has a 52 week low of $2,660.00 and a 52 week high of $5,028.85. The company has a current ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The construction company reported $63.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $63.01 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 12.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $44.96 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in NVR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVR during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVR during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of NVR by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 14 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVR during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 463 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,500.00, for a total value of $2,083,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 575 shares in the company, valued at $2,587,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,520.00, for a total value of $4,520,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,253,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers, and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

