Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) Trading Up 6.4%

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA)’s stock price traded up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $70.56 and last traded at $70.56. 12 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 104,709 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.31.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Establishment Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Establishment Labs from $41.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Establishment Labs from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.60.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.06 and a 200-day moving average of $45.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a current ratio of 6.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.85 and a beta of 1.15.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $26.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.00 million. Establishment Labs had a negative return on equity of 49.51% and a negative net margin of 46.40%. Equities analysts anticipate that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESTA. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Establishment Labs by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Establishment Labs by 96.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 4,113 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Establishment Labs during the third quarter valued at $208,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Establishment Labs in the fourth quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Establishment Labs in the fourth quarter valued at about $303,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.80% of the company’s stock.

Establishment Labs Company Profile (NASDAQ:ESTA)

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand. It also provides Divina 3D surgical simulation systems to plastic surgeons for use in pre-surgical patient consultations and planning; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander, as well as distributes Puregraft line of products for autologous adipose tissue harvesting and redistribution.

