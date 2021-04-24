Ether Zero 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $789,256.00 (ETZ)

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. During the last week, Ether Zero has traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ether Zero coin can now be bought for about $0.0071 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. Ether Zero has a market cap of $1.28 million and $789,256.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,326.83 or 0.04594004 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.81 or 0.00062800 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 95% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ether Zero Coin Profile

ETZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 223,214,817 coins and its circulating supply is 181,185,404 coins. Ether Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@etherzero . Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ether Zero’s official website is etherzero.org

According to CryptoCompare, “EtherZero is a hard fork on Ethereum providing no-fee, high expansibility, real-time transaction or operation feedback services. EtherZero intends to be a general-purpose smart contract platform providing developers with a way of setting up dApps that are not just limited to the finance and business sectors. “

Buying and Selling Ether Zero

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ether Zero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ether Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

