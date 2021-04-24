Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $148.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Everbridge, Inc. is a software company which provides communications and enterprise safety applications. The company’s applications include Mass Notification, Incident Management, IT Alerting, Safety Connection(TM), Community Engagement(TM), Secure Messaging and Internet of Things. It operates primarily in Boston, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Beijing and London. Everbridge, Inc. is based in Burlington, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on EVBG. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Everbridge from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Everbridge from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Everbridge presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $161.92.

EVBG opened at $138.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.08 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Everbridge has a 12 month low of $100.17 and a 12 month high of $178.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.29.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $75.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.48 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 18.82% and a negative net margin of 32.43%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Everbridge will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Everbridge news, insider Ajay Nigam sold 2,063 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total value of $274,193.33. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,274.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 14,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.60, for a total transaction of $1,860,643.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,735,007.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,026 shares of company stock valued at $3,560,665 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Everbridge during the fourth quarter worth $97,873,000. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Everbridge by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,129,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $615,562,000 after purchasing an additional 444,788 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,317,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its position in Everbridge by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 1,766,872 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $263,388,000 after buying an additional 185,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc increased its stake in Everbridge by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 479,364 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,478,000 after acquiring an additional 139,665 shares during the period.

Everbridge Company Profile

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

