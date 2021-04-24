Evercore ISI Raises The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) Price Target to $77.00

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) had its price objective hoisted by Evercore ISI from $69.00 to $77.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

HIG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Hartford Financial Services Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $51.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a buy rating on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Hartford Financial Services Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The Hartford Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $67.77.

HIG stock opened at $68.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 1-year low of $30.26 and a 1-year high of $69.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.72.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. This is an increase from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.78%.

In related news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 148,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.91, for a total transaction of $9,784,207.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,874,712.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 1,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $126,820.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,743,588. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 183,332 shares of company stock valued at $12,064,527. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

