Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Given New $87.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Eversource Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Eversource Energy from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Eversource Energy from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $91.45.

Shares of NYSE ES opened at $88.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $73.61 and a 52-week high of $96.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.07.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 13.57%. Analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.86%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 76.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

