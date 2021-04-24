Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) PT Raised to $87.00

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ES. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eversource Energy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $91.45.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ES opened at $88.17 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $85.06 and its 200 day moving average is $87.07. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $73.61 and a 52 week high of $96.66. The stock has a market cap of $30.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 8.88%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.86%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 76.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.