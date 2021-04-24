Evolus Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:EOLS)

Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders acquired 2,187 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 823% compared to the average daily volume of 237 put options.

NASDAQ EOLS opened at $9.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $401.03 million, a P/E ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 2.69. Evolus has a fifty-two week low of $2.85 and a fifty-two week high of $17.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 10.03 and a current ratio of 10.42.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.18). Evolus had a negative net margin of 120.63% and a negative return on equity of 121.11%. As a group, analysts forecast that Evolus will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Evolus from $11.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Evolus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Evolus from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Truist cut Evolus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial cut Evolus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Evolus has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.35.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Evolus in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evolus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Evolus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Evolus in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Evolus by 92.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 9,280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.66% of the company’s stock.

About Evolus

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

