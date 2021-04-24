Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Has $28,000 Position in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 78.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SRPT. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 154.6% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $76,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director M Kathleen Behrens sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.76, for a total value of $428,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 135,517 shares in the company, valued at $11,621,937.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total transaction of $835,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,214,518.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SRPT stock opened at $70.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 6.14 and a quick ratio of 5.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.14. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.04 and a 52-week high of $181.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.07 and a beta of 2.01.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($2.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.99) by ($0.41). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 121.30% and a negative return on equity of 61.62%. The company had revenue of $145.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($3.16) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SRPT shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James cut shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, March 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $217.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $213.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.18.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of DMD in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

