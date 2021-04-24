Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $141,000 in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 217 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TTD. Norges Bank bought a new position in The Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth about $272,354,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in The Trade Desk by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,483,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,989,372,000 after acquiring an additional 138,203 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in The Trade Desk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,850,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in The Trade Desk by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,912,374 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,332,812,000 after purchasing an additional 59,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in The Trade Desk by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 200,824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,860,000 after purchasing an additional 39,170 shares during the period. 66.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ TTD opened at $726.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.42 billion, a PE ratio of 248.80, a P/E/G ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $248.42 and a fifty-two week high of $972.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $697.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $764.05.
In related news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 54,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.98, for a total transaction of $43,447,617.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,746,620.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $675,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,787,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 288,134 shares of company stock valued at $227,998,344. Company insiders own 12.04% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages recently commented on TTD. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of The Trade Desk in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $800.00 to $880.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of The Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $770.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on The Trade Desk from $760.00 to $925.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $900.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Trade Desk currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $781.57.
The Trade Desk Company Profile
The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, in-app, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.
Read More: Net Margin
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD).
Receive News & Ratings for The Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.