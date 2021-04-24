Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $141,000 in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 217 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TTD. Norges Bank bought a new position in The Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth about $272,354,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in The Trade Desk by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,483,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,989,372,000 after acquiring an additional 138,203 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in The Trade Desk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,850,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in The Trade Desk by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,912,374 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,332,812,000 after purchasing an additional 59,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in The Trade Desk by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 200,824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,860,000 after purchasing an additional 39,170 shares during the period. 66.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TTD opened at $726.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.42 billion, a PE ratio of 248.80, a P/E/G ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $248.42 and a fifty-two week high of $972.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $697.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $764.05.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $1.83. The business had revenue of $319.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.25 million. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 19.65%. On average, equities analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 54,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.98, for a total transaction of $43,447,617.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,746,620.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $675,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,787,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 288,134 shares of company stock valued at $227,998,344. Company insiders own 12.04% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on TTD. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of The Trade Desk in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $800.00 to $880.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of The Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $770.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on The Trade Desk from $760.00 to $925.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $900.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Trade Desk currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $781.57.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, in-app, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

