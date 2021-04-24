Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 170 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 38.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 610 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the first quarter valued at $99,000. Successful Portfolios LLC bought a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the first quarter valued at $225,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.7% during the first quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 143,638 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,367,000 after purchasing an additional 9,040 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management grew its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.7% during the first quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 101,710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,633,000 after purchasing an additional 3,654 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management grew its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.0% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 36,678 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. 48.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TD opened at $67.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.04. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of $37.62 and a 52-week high of $67.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.47 and a 200 day moving average of $57.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The bank reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.54 billion. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 22.23%. Equities analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.6314 per share. This is an increase from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.16%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TD shares. CIBC raised their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $83.00 to $86.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.38.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

