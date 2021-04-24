Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 31.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 983 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Intersect Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 5.0% during the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 9,147 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter valued at approximately $139,000. CFO4Life Group LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 11.7% during the first quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 53.5% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 25,227 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after acquiring an additional 8,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 3.3% during the first quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 61,742 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MDT stock opened at $131.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.16. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $87.68 and a 52-week high of $131.79. The company has a market capitalization of $176.87 billion, a PE ratio of 50.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $120.15 and its 200 day moving average is $114.98.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.54%.

MDT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Medtronic in a report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cowen increased their price objective on Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.30.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

