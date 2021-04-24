Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires 11,002 Shares of American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) by 49.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,291 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,002 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned about 0.18% of American Public Education worth $1,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of APEI. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in American Public Education by 74.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 22,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 9,468 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in American Public Education by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 486,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,823,000 after buying an additional 73,959 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in American Public Education in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in American Public Education by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in American Public Education in the 4th quarter worth $207,000. 91.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ APEI opened at $32.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $604.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.79. American Public Education, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.72 and a 12-month high of $41.09.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $85.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.10 million. American Public Education had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 5.95%. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Public Education, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APEI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Public Education from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet raised shares of American Public Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of American Public Education in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. William Blair began coverage on shares of American Public Education in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Truist began coverage on shares of American Public Education in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.29.

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates in two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 129 degree programs and 112 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

