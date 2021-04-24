Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires 17,269 Shares of Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) by 183.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,269 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Apogee Enterprises were worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Palouse Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

APOG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apogee Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Apogee Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Apogee Enterprises presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.75.

Shares of Apogee Enterprises stock opened at $36.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.07. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.82 and a 1-year high of $42.70. The company has a market cap of $939.93 million, a P/E ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.22.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 5.54%. The firm had revenue of $308.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.23 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.61%.

About Apogee Enterprises

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

