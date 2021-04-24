Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires 27,610 Shares of OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) by 220.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,115 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,610 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in OneSpan were worth $983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in OneSpan by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in OneSpan by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 115,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,396,000 after acquiring an additional 35,643 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in OneSpan during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in OneSpan during the fourth quarter worth about $538,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in OneSpan by 2.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 90,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder T Kendall Hunt acquired 263,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.07 per share, with a total value of $6,603,438.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,638,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,228,677.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OSPN opened at $28.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.38. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 700.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.66. OneSpan Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.45 and a 52-week high of $33.33.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $52.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.44 million. OneSpan had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 0.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that OneSpan Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on OSPN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered OneSpan from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Sidoti upgraded OneSpan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on OneSpan in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. The company offers Trusted Identity Platform, a cloud-based platform to secure users, devices, and transactions across the digital journey; Intelligent Adaptive Authentication, a cloud-based solution that enables banks and other financial institutions to secure users, devices, and transactions; and Risk Analytics, a comprehensive anti-fraud solution.

