Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires 35,769 Shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) by 215.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,334 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,769 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals worth $959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 180.0% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 10,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 22,540 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $233,000. 55.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AMPH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $17.32 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.87. The stock has a market cap of $825.99 million, a P/E ratio of 123.71 and a beta of 0.87. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.40 and a fifty-two week high of $22.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.86.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $95.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.29 million. On average, analysts predict that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Jack Y. Zhang sold 40,886 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total transaction of $773,563.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,246,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,513,012.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jack Y. Zhang sold 37,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.43, for a total transaction of $699,068.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,246,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,411,988.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 159,560 shares of company stock valued at $2,992,288. Insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

About Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

