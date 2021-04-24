Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires 9,304 Shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) by 30.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,751 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,304 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in HealthStream were worth $888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HSTM. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in HealthStream by 467.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 671,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,674,000 after purchasing an additional 553,493 shares in the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. lifted its stake in HealthStream by 73.8% during the 4th quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 555,342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,128,000 after acquiring an additional 235,857 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in HealthStream by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,193,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,587,000 after purchasing an additional 168,226 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of HealthStream in the 4th quarter worth $3,082,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of HealthStream by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 238,938 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,218,000 after purchasing an additional 84,646 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

HSTM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HealthStream from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

NASDAQ:HSTM opened at $22.38 on Friday. HealthStream, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.95 and a fifty-two week high of $26.00. The stock has a market cap of $706.07 million, a PE ratio of 43.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.02.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $61.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.08 million. HealthStream had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 4.19%. HealthStream’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey L. Mclaren sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total value of $94,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,780 shares in the company, valued at $302,247. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

HealthStream Company Profile

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the range of its clinical development, talent management, training, certification, scheduling, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as implementation and account management services.

