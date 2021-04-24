Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Grows Stock Holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,826 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $1,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in HubSpot by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 136 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in HubSpot by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Altman Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 2,239 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 79.2% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vivid Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 698 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $435.00 to $567.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $400.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $420.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Summit Insights restated a “buy” rating on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $473.16.

In other news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.86, for a total value of $292,716.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,040,800.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.20, for a total transaction of $4,268,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 644,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,559,424.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 39,706 shares of company stock valued at $19,968,943 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUBS stock opened at $564.63 on Friday. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $139.86 and a 12 month high of $564.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -311.95 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $477.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $411.05.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.82. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $252.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.36 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

