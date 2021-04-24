Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Makes New Investment in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 30,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,149,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Sonos by 194.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,924,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,787,000 after buying an additional 2,591,758 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Sonos by 4,129.4% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,567,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,052,000 after buying an additional 2,506,718 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Sonos by 153.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,493,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,703,000 after buying an additional 2,113,955 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Sonos during the 4th quarter valued at $19,875,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Sonos by 1,139.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 812,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,014,000 after buying an additional 747,312 shares during the last quarter. 64.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Sonos stock opened at $41.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.26 and a 200 day moving average of $27.92. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -165.36, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.93. Sonos, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.56 and a 1 year high of $44.72.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.17. Sonos had a negative net margin of 1.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $645.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Sonos’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sonos, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SONO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sonos from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Sonos from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Sonos from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sonos has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.25.

In other news, Director Julius Genachowski sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total transaction of $535,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 67,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,416,134.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michelangelo Volpi sold 426,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total transaction of $15,352,558.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 545,034 shares of company stock worth $20,182,678 over the last three months. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

