Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Upgraded at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports.

XOM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set an inline rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. DZ Bank raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $45.50 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $60.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.26.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $55.57 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.69 and a 200 day moving average of $46.27. The company has a market capitalization of $235.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.08 and a beta of 1.31. Exxon Mobil has a 52-week low of $31.11 and a 52-week high of $62.55.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $46.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.76 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.26%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.67%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $1,429,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 110.6% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

