Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stake Increased by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 75.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,998 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,168 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $13,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TIAA FSB increased its stake in Facebook by 5.4% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 253,598 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $74,692,000 after purchasing an additional 12,977 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its stake in Facebook by 36.0% during the first quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 76,030 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $22,393,000 after purchasing an additional 20,130 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 9.1% during the first quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 25,890 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $7,625,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 44.2% during the first quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 8,160 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 4.2% during the first quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,851 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

In other Facebook news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.99, for a total transaction of $196,613.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,982,905.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 5,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.95, for a total value of $1,602,408.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,564,049 shares of company stock valued at $441,938,332. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $301.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $857.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.30, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $289.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $275.32. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $180.82 and a 52 week high of $315.88.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. Analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FB shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $308.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $328.03.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.