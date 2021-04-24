Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) Price Target Raised to C$600.00

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$550.00 to C$600.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on FFH. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$600.00 to C$625.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$450.00 to C$694.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Cormark raised their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$610.00 to C$675.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$610.00 to C$630.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th.

TSE:FFH opened at C$572.39 on Wednesday. Fairfax Financial has a 1-year low of C$319.37 and a 1-year high of C$580.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$545.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$470.06. The stock has a market capitalization of C$15.34 billion and a PE ratio of 72.74.

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$42.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$17.86 by C$24.73. The firm had revenue of C$8.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.98 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Fairfax Financial will post 49.1500036 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Andrew Barnard sold 2,255 shares of Fairfax Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$552.99, for a total transaction of C$1,246,989.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$29,519,094.49.

Fairfax Financial Company Profile

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

