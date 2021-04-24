Falcon Wealth Planning Has $585,000 Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Falcon Wealth Planning boosted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 189 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 6 shares during the quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $585,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at $4,730,441.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total transaction of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMZN has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4,150.00 price objective (up from $4,000.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $5,200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $4,000.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,720.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,947.54.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,340.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,172.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3,194.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.83, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,256.38 and a fifty-two week high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. The business had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business’s revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.47 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

