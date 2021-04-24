Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.51 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) will announce $1.51 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Fastenal’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.48 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.52 billion. Fastenal also reported sales of $1.51 billion in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Fastenal will report full year sales of $5.86 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.73 billion to $5.92 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $6.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.24 billion to $6.46 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Fastenal.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 12th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

FAST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Fastenal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.56.

In other news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $1,494,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,494,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen L. Eastman acquired 1,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.63 per share, with a total value of $44,630.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 6,350 shares of company stock valued at $297,990 in the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FAST. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,009,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,068,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,306,000 after buying an additional 2,204,659 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Fastenal by 79.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,556,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,395 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Fastenal by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,386,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,373,000 after purchasing an additional 743,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at $34,647,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

FAST stock traded up $0.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.18. 2,230,458 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,496,774. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $34.84 and a 1 year high of $52.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.92. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.16%.

Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

