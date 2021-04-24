Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $85.15 Million

Brokerages predict that Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) will post $85.15 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Fastly’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $84.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $87.50 million. Fastly posted sales of $62.92 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fastly will report full year sales of $382.18 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $376.40 million to $392.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $484.60 million, with estimates ranging from $473.80 million to $510.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Fastly.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $82.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.48 million. Fastly had a negative net margin of 24.07% and a negative return on equity of 14.37%.

FSLY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fastly from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on Fastly from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer raised Fastly from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Fastly from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.69.

NYSE FSLY opened at $68.92 on Friday. Fastly has a 52 week low of $20.57 and a 52 week high of $136.50. The company has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of -107.69 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 7.97, a current ratio of 7.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.05.

In other news, General Counsel Paul Luongo sold 2,083 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.43, for a total value of $221,693.69. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 255,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,158,168.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.64, for a total value of $975,571.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 349,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,656,548.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 301,110 shares of company stock worth $24,315,186 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FSLY. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in Fastly by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fastly by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Fastly by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fastly by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its holdings in Fastly by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 54.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fastly Company Profile

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

