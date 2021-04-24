Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fastly Inc. provides infrastructure software. The Company offers cloud computing, image optimization, security, edge computer technology and streaming solutions. Fastly Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Get Fastly alerts:

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Fastly from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Fastly from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Fastly from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $78.69.

FSLY stock opened at $68.92 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.05. Fastly has a 12 month low of $20.57 and a 12 month high of $136.50. The company has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.69 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 7.97 and a quick ratio of 7.97.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.08. Fastly had a negative net margin of 24.07% and a negative return on equity of 14.37%. The firm had revenue of $82.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.48 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fastly will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.64, for a total value of $975,571.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 349,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,656,548.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $65.41 per share, for a total transaction of $32,705,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 301,110 shares of company stock worth $24,315,186. Corporate insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in Fastly by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Fastly in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fastly in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Fastly in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Fastly in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. 54.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fastly

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

Read More: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fastly (FSLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.