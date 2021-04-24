FDx Advisors Inc. Has $233,000 Holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

FDx Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 69.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,727 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after purchasing an additional 5,034 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 85,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,725,000 after buying an additional 2,925 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 814,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,422,000 after buying an additional 20,146 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,205,000.

Get iShares Global Tech ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IXN opened at $329.09 on Friday. iShares Global Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $196.32 and a fifty-two week high of $330.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $311.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $296.29.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

Read More: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.