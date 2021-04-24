FDx Advisors Inc. Invests $250,000 in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN)

FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,933 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Falcon Edge Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Knowles by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Falcon Edge Capital LP now owns 613,739 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $11,311,000 after purchasing an additional 122,679 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Knowles by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 36,759 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 2,123 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Knowles during the fourth quarter worth approximately $275,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Knowles by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,379 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 8,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Knowles during the first quarter worth approximately $379,000. Institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Knowles alerts:

In other Knowles news, CFO John S. Anderson sold 34,143 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $734,074.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 136,935 shares in the company, valued at $2,944,102.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Raymond D. Cabrera sold 6,786 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total transaction of $140,673.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,118 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,546.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KN. TheStreet raised shares of Knowles from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Colliers Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Knowles in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Knowles from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Susquehanna downgraded shares of Knowles from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

Shares of NYSE:KN opened at $21.08 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.15. Knowles Co. has a 52 week low of $12.64 and a 52 week high of $22.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -526.87, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.41.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. Knowles had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 3.41%. The company had revenue of $201.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Knowles Co. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Knowles Profile

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones, balanced armature speakers, and audio processors used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN).

Receive News & Ratings for Knowles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knowles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.