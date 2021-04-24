FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 5,165 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

FDx Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 45.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,165 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ALLY. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Ally Financial by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ALLY opened at $48.90 on Friday. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.29 and a 52-week high of $49.49. The stock has a market cap of $18.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.06 and its 200 day moving average is $37.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 12.22%. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.44) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.43%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ALLY shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ally Financial from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Ally Financial from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised their price target on Ally Financial from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Ally Financial in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ally Financial from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.21.

In other Ally Financial news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.76, for a total value of $111,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 109,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,918,721.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas R. Timmerman sold 2,917 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.38, for a total transaction of $138,207.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 153,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,256,768.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,543 shares of company stock worth $2,496,725 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

