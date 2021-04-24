FDx Advisors Inc. Takes $215,000 Position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bellecapital International Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Courier Capital LLC raised its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 458,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,409,000 after purchasing an additional 4,777 shares during the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC bought a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $319,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 9,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF alerts:

FEZ stock opened at $47.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.67. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.58 and a fifty-two week high of $47.21.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

Recommended Story: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FEZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.