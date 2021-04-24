FDx Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CX Institutional grew its position in Constellation Brands by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co grew its position in Constellation Brands by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 3,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 8,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

STZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $238.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Truist downgraded Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.90.

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $240.58 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $230.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.94. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.53 and a 1-year high of $243.44. The firm has a market cap of $46.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.27. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 21.63%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.20%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing and distribution of beer, wine and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine and dessert wine-and across all price points.

