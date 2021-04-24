FDx Advisors Inc. Takes Position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INDA. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Tsfg LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 240.3% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Nadler Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000.

iShares MSCI India ETF stock opened at $40.05 on Friday. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 52 week low of $30.57 and a 52 week high of $38.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.55.

