FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. Decreases Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. cut its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 79.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 42,900 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up about 1.0% of FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,638,091,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 554.5% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,695,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,057,170,000 after purchasing an additional 8,213,857 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 44,058,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,179,530,000 after buying an additional 2,658,204 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 215.9% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,685,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $317,594,000 after buying an additional 1,835,023 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,759,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,444,385,000 after buying an additional 1,195,001 shares during the period. 18.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Susquehanna reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 17th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.60.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded up $3.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $118.64. 8,386,671 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,151,802. The company has a market cap of $615.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.89, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $118.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $49.38 and a 12-month high of $142.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.3527 per share. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 41.00%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

