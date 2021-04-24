Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC) Receives $15.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.50.

FENC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.

FENC stock opened at $6.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.38 million, a PE ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 0.07. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $4.80 and a 12-month high of $10.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.47.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. As a group, analysts predict that Fennec Pharmaceuticals will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 302.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.58% of the company’s stock.

About Fennec Pharmaceuticals

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

