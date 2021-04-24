FIO Protocol (FIO) Price Hits $0.21 on Exchanges

FIO Protocol (CURRENCY:FIO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 24th. In the last seven days, FIO Protocol has traded 48.1% lower against the dollar. FIO Protocol has a total market capitalization of $49.47 million and approximately $5.50 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FIO Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000432 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About FIO Protocol

FIO is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on March 25th, 2020. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 754,294,440 coins and its circulating supply is 231,895,009 coins. The Reddit community for FIO Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/officialFIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for FIO Protocol is medium.com/fio-blog. FIO Protocol’s official website is fioprotocol.io. FIO Protocol’s official Twitter account is @joinFIO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fio protocol is a decentralized usability layer for the entire blockchain ecosystem that is integrated into existing crypto products such as wallets, exchanges, and crypto payment processors. FIO Addresses are a single identifier that eliminates the need to see, or even know about, blockchain public addresses. FIO Protocol offers in-app requests for funds, done in an encrypted and private manner, the ability to specify the type and amount and eliminate confusion for the sender and Attach standardized metadata to any crypto transaction, ranging from a simple note to structured data like an order card or invoice. “

Buying and Selling FIO Protocol

