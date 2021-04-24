First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) Issues Earnings Results

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 9.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share.

First American Financial stock opened at $64.29 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.20. First American Financial has a 52 week low of $41.62 and a 52 week high of $64.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.13.

Get First American Financial alerts:

FAF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of First American Financial from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on First American Financial from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.25.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

See Also: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for First American Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First American Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.