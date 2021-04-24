First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $129.95 Million

Brokerages expect First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) to post sales of $129.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for First Financial Bankshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $131.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $128.50 million. First Financial Bankshares reported sales of $129.06 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares will report full year sales of $511.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $509.80 million to $512.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $486.05 million, with estimates ranging from $458.20 million to $513.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover First Financial Bankshares.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 38.10% and a return on equity of 12.42%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist raised their target price on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $40.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd.

NASDAQ:FFIN traded up $1.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $48.19. 564,055 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 506,979. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.15. First Financial Bankshares has a 1 year low of $23.99 and a 1 year high of $51.60. The company has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 36.79 and a beta of 0.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 42.98%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FFIN. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 5,709.7% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,801 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. 48.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

