First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) issued its earnings results on Friday. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 24.17%. The firm had revenue of $129.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ FHB traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,492,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 711,561. First Hawaiian has a 1 year low of $13.56 and a 1 year high of $30.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.49%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. First Hawaiian has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.79.

About First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

