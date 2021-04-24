First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Merchants had a net margin of 26.65% and a return on equity of 8.50%.

First Merchants stock traded up $2.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.31. 200,931 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 173,659. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. First Merchants has a 52-week low of $21.18 and a 52-week high of $50.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.06%.

In other First Merchants news, Director Michael C. Marhenke sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,189,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director William L. Hoy sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total value of $195,885.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

FRME has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Raymond James upgraded First Merchants from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

About First Merchants

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

