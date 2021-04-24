First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Price Target Raised to $163.00

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) had its target price hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $157.00 to $163.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Compass Point reiterated a top pick rating on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an underperform rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on First Republic Bank from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. First Republic Bank presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $143.72.

NYSE:FRC opened at $179.12 on Wednesday. First Republic Bank has a 52 week low of $92.13 and a 52 week high of $180.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $170.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $30.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.06.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The bank reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. First Republic Bank’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. This is an increase from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 28th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.77%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRC. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in First Republic Bank by 82.1% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 95.4% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 211 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC raised its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 291.7% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 188 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in First Republic Bank by 75.0% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 203 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

