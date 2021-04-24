FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of FirstCash from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.00.

FCFS stock traded up $3.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.89. The company had a trading volume of 260,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,525. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.48. FirstCash has a 12 month low of $51.15 and a 12 month high of $77.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 0.75.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.22. FirstCash had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $407.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. FirstCash’s revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that FirstCash will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FCFS. First Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of FirstCash by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its position in shares of FirstCash by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 5,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of FirstCash by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of FirstCash by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of FirstCash by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

FirstCash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

