FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) PT Raised to $70.00 at Wedbush

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Wedbush from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 1.26% from the company’s previous close. Wedbush also issued estimates for FirstCash’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.33 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut FirstCash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FirstCash presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FCFS opened at $70.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 0.75. FirstCash has a fifty-two week low of $51.15 and a fifty-two week high of $77.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.50 and a 200-day moving average of $66.48.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.22. FirstCash had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $407.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FirstCash will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in FirstCash by 12.1% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its stake in FirstCash by 5.7% during the first quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 5,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of FirstCash by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of FirstCash by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of FirstCash by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FirstCash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

