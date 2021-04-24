Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD) to Issue $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of 0.084 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th.

Shares of NYSE:PFD opened at $17.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.83 and its 200 day moving average is $18.33. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund has a 1 year low of $12.80 and a 1 year high of $20.88.

Get Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund alerts:

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Company Profile

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in the stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. The fund primarily invests in preferred securities.

Read More: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.