Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD) to Issue $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of 0.084 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th.
Shares of NYSE:PFD opened at $17.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.83 and its 200 day moving average is $18.33. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund has a 1 year low of $12.80 and a 1 year high of $20.88.
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Company Profile
