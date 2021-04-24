Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:FFC)

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of 0.126 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th.
FFC opened at $23.51 on Friday. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund has a 12 month low of $17.52 and a 12 month high of $23.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.49.
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Company Profile
