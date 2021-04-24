Flowchain (FLC) Reaches Market Cap of $17,806.12

Flowchain (CURRENCY:FLC) traded down 38.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. During the last seven days, Flowchain has traded 65.3% lower against the US dollar. Flowchain has a total market capitalization of $17,806.12 and $16,351.00 worth of Flowchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Flowchain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0202 or 0.00000040 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.07 or 0.00064144 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00017508 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002001 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.59 or 0.00091193 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.16 or 0.00054336 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $324.38 or 0.00648878 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,853.01 or 0.07707486 BTC.

About Flowchain

Flowchain is a coin. Flowchain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 881,836 coins. Flowchain’s official website is flowchain.co . Flowchain’s official Twitter account is @Fieldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Flowchain aims to implement the IoT blockchain technology and already proposed a virtual blocks technology that can ensure data stream transactions in a near real-time manner. Jollen, the creator of Flowchain, will present such virtual block technology that can integrate with IPFS to provide an off-chain mechanism technology which can ensure the digital assets transaction from one trusted party to another. “

Buying and Selling Flowchain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flowchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flowchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flowchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

