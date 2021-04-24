Flowtech Fluidpower’s (FLO) Under Review Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their under review rating on shares of Flowtech Fluidpower (LON:FLO) in a research note published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Shares of FLO opened at GBX 116.50 ($1.52) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.63, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Flowtech Fluidpower has a one year low of GBX 64 ($0.84) and a one year high of GBX 118 ($1.54). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 97.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 90.87. The firm has a market capitalization of £71.64 million and a PE ratio of -388.33.

In other Flowtech Fluidpower news, insider Roger McDowell bought 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 100 ($1.31) per share, for a total transaction of £750,000 ($979,879.80).

Flowtech Fluidpower plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes engineering components and assemblies in the areas of fluid power industry in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, internationally. The company operates in two segments, Components and Services. It offers hydraulic rubber and thermoplastic hose assembly kits, hydraulic cylinders and semi-rotary actuators, bespoke hydraulic power units and packs, purification and filtration systems, manipulated pipes and individual machined components, specialist valves and actuation equipment, safety pipework, transfer pumps, breather valves and instrumentals, and mobile systems, as well as various industrial, pneumatic, and hydraulic components.

