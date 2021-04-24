Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT) Shares Sold by Aries Wealth Management

Aries Wealth Management lowered its position in Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT) by 16.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the quarter. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in Fluent were worth $101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Fluent by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 107,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 18,087 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Fluent by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 96,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 23,410 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fluent by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 164,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 41,186 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Fluent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,894,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Fluent by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 65,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 8,806 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLNT opened at $3.64 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.50. Fluent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.54 and a 1-year high of $8.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.02 and a beta of 3.04.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. Fluent had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 2.97%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fluent, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FLNT. Barrington Research reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fluent in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fluent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

About Fluent

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company also offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers. It delivers data and performance-based marketing executions to approximately 500 consumer brands, direct marketers, and agencies across a range of industries, including financial products and services, media and entertainment, health and wellness, retail and consumer, and staffing and recruitment.

